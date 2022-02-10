Celia Holman Lee has her say on new Garda uniform

LIMERICK Fashion icon Celia Holman Lee has had her say on the Garda uniforms.

The new uniform was revealed this week and received a lukewarm reception from the public.

An Garda Siochana are celebrating their 100th anniversary this year and this is only the third time in a century that the uniform has gotten a transformation.

The new uniform will consist of a Two tone Soft Shell Jacket, Two Tone Waterproof Jacket, Garda Blue Polo Shirt, Operational Trousers and Practical Base layers.

Gardai have said that the new uniform is contemporary and incorporates durability and functionality, an aspect that Celia says makes all the difference.

She said: "I think they are terrific. I think this is a new beginning for the way our Gardai are going to look on the street.

"My brother was a guard for nearly 40 years in Waterford. He used to wear the big black coat and you would need to be a strong man to be walking around in a coat like that and if it rained sure god help you.

"Now with the evolution of fabrics in sustainability, cottons and breathable materials they have all this now in what they are wearing."

Celia also says that the new look is less imposing than previous uniforms worn by Gardai in the past.

She said: "For me, it is a more approachable look. I think first of all what we all must remember is that all those Gardai can do their jobs in what they are wearing.

"They don't look as imposing. It is a little bit cooler. They can do their job in comfort and not be hindered by forces of nature".

In 2018 an audit was taken out during which it was found that front line Gardai had a desire for a new practical operational uniform.

The new uniform was developed through a collaboration between the Uniform Committee of An Garda Síochána and 200 frontline Garda staff.

The new operational uniform will be delivered to over 13,000 members over the coming weeks and Gardai are expected to start wearing it in March.