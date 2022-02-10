Search

10 Feb 2022

Celia Holman Lee has her say on new Garda uniform

Celia Holman Lee has her say on new Garda uniform

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

10 Feb 2022 10:30 AM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Fashion icon Celia Holman Lee has had her say on the Garda uniforms. 

The new uniform was revealed this week and received a lukewarm reception from the public. 

An Garda Siochana are celebrating their 100th anniversary this year and this is only the third time in a century that the uniform has gotten a transformation. 

The new uniform will consist of a Two tone Soft Shell Jacket, Two Tone Waterproof Jacket, Garda Blue Polo Shirt, Operational Trousers and Practical Base layers.

Gardai have said that the new uniform is contemporary and incorporates durability and functionality, an aspect that Celia says makes all the difference. 

She said: "I think they are terrific. I think this is a new beginning for the way our Gardai are going to look on the street. 

"My brother was a guard for nearly 40 years in Waterford. He used to wear the big black coat and you would need to be a strong man to be walking around in a coat like that and if it rained sure god help you.

"Now with the evolution of fabrics in sustainability, cottons and breathable materials they have all this now in what they are wearing."

Celia also says that the new look is less imposing than previous uniforms worn by Gardai in the past. 

Warning as fraudsters withdraw cash from Limerick woman's bank account

She said: "For me, it is a more approachable look. I think first of all what we all must remember is that all those Gardai can do their jobs in what they are wearing.

"They don't look as imposing. It is a little bit cooler. They can do their job in comfort and not be hindered by forces of nature". 

In 2018 an audit was taken out during which it was found that front line Gardai had a desire for a new practical operational uniform. 

The new uniform was developed through a collaboration between the Uniform Committee of An Garda Síochána and 200 frontline Garda staff. 

The new operational uniform will be delivered to over 13,000 members over the coming weeks and Gardai are expected to start wearing it in March. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media