WATCH: Work kicks off on major new housing development in Limerick

WORK is underway in Moyross ahead of the construction of a major new housing development.

The latest phase of the Regeneration project, the scheme will see 57 units split between Dalgaish Park and Cosgrave Park.

Dalgaish Cosgrave Park Housing from Limerick.ie on Vimeo.

A number of derelict houses have been razed to pave the way for the new development, which will be within walking distance to the Watch House Cross shopping centre.

Once the clearing operation is complete, the construction work itself is due to begin almost immediately.

There will be a blend of one to four bedroom homes, which will see a broad mix of people living in them. It is expected that it will take 20 months for the homes to be delivered.

The contract also envisages upgrade works to the lower sections of Moyross Avenue.

Elsewhere, contracts have been signed on a new 18-unit residential development in nearby Cliona Park.

The scheme, funded by the Department of Housing is being delivered under the Regeneration programme.

Designed by a team of design consultants lead by Paul Keogh Architects, it comprises a mix of one bed, two bed and three bedroomed homes in both house and apartment type configurations.

All of these units are designed with own door access.

.@DanielButlerFG signing official contracts with Martins Construction Ltd for the construction of 18 new homes in Cliona Park Phase 3 in Moyross. With Pat Daly (l) Chief Executive @LimerickCouncil and Martin Loughnane of Martins Construction Ltd #LKRegen #HousingForAll pic.twitter.com/q38exYJmez — Limerick Council - Comhairle Luimnigh (@LimerickCouncil) February 9, 2022

It's expected to complete early next year.