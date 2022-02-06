Learner driver 'pulls a U-ey' in front of Limerick gardai

WHEN most of us see a garda patrol car in our rear-view mirrors we immediately are on our best motoring behaviour.

But not this driver on Lock Quay in Limerick city over the weekend.

According to An Garda Siochana's Facebook page for the Southern Region, the person behind the wheel in the car pictured pulled a U-ey.

"Gardai from Henry Street Garda Station stopped the car after performing a careless U-turn in front of a patrol car. The learner driver was not accompanied by a fully licenced driver at the time. The tax had also expired on the vehicle," reads the post.

The motorist had to make his or her way home by another means as the car was seized by gardai.

A fixed charge penalty notice (FCPN) was issued to the driver. If this is not paid within the requisite time then they will be before the courts.