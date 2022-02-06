Car crashes into Limerick church; two hospitalised

TWO males have been hospitalised after a car they were travelling in crashed into the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Patrickswell.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this Sunday morning shortly after 1am. Five appliances from Limerick and Fire and Rescue Service in the city and Rathkeale, ambulance personnel and gardai all attended.

A garda spokesperson confirmed they attended a single car road traffic collision that occurred at Patrickswell Chuch at approximately 1.10am this morning, Sunday February 6.

"Two males, one in his teens and the other in his 20s, were brought to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for their injuries. Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.

The photograph above, taken this Sunday morning, shows where the car collided with the building. A crack in the wall can be seen where the impact occurred.

Local Fine Gael councillor, Dan McSweeney said he has spoken to a number of neighbours after the accident occurred.

"To say the least it has shaken the locals in the area. I do hope both the occupants of the car are not seriously injured and make a full recovery.

"There is some structural damage to the church which will be assessed over the coming days with the hope that this damage is not too extensive, said Cllr McSweeney.