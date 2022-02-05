Council identifies Limerick sites for more than 500 new homes

LIMERICK City and County Council has identified 22 sites across the city which could be used to develop up to 541 homes.

The government’s Housing for All strategy promises social units “on a scale never seen before” and the local authority has identified land across the metropolitan district where homes may be constructed.

Each piece of land is at varying stages of the planning process, with local authority senior engineer Conor Culloo providing an update to Sinn Fein councillor Sharon Benson around the plans.

Some patches of land will become social housing estates, while others will be of mixed tenure.

Among these are lands at Cratloe and at Glenagross Park in Moyross which are expected to deliver 38 and 45 homes respectively.

A planning application will shortly be lodged for Speaker’s Corner beside the People’s Park, with the 0.14 hectare site expected to be home to 36 units.

Land at Quinn’s Cross in Mungret is being earmarked for universally accessible homes in partnership with Enable Ireland.

Elsewhere, the former Park Road recycling depot which closed in controversial circumstances back in 2019 is being looked at in connection for 20 new homes, as a long-term objective.