Pillar of Limerick community passes at the great age of 103

HUNDREDS of warm tributes have been pouring in for the pillar of one Limerick community who passed in her 104th year.

Kathleen Finucane née McNamara, of North Circular Road, was remembered as “a great woman” by Fr Tom Ryan of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Ennis Road.

A close family friend, he recalls how she loved looking after her garden in the sunshine and took great pride in her home that was built by her late husband Paddy.

“I would have seen her at mass regularly, she was well liked and known to all in the community, and lived to a great age,” he told the Limerick Leader.

She also received great care from her family, particularly from her two daughters, Marianne and Loretto, he added.

Last year, on August 29, Kathleen celebrated her 103rd birthday and even made it to mass on the day with the help of her family.

One condolence recalled her return to mass that day, after the lockdown, adding that there was sheer delight on the face of Fr Des McAuliffe to see her back again.

One tribute offered to the Finucane family expressed: “She was a lovely woman whom I always recall walking past our house daily on her way to and from the city. My mom also talked about her and valued her highly as a neighbour.”

Another told of how she was like a twin sister to their own mother, while another said that her “gentle presence” will be sorely missed on the North Circular Road.

A tribute, from Clarina, wrote about always being welcomed to the family home, as a young child after school, where Kathleen would rustle up a lovely fry for teatime.

Fr Tom, who was at the Requiem Mass for Kathleen on Friday, January 21 said that she will forever be remembered as a very gracious lady and as the eldest member of the parish for quite some years.

Kathleen, or Katty as she was known, was the Loving wife of the late Paddy and dearly loved mother of Peggy (Glasheen), Michael, Marianne, Loretto, Jack and cherished sister of Michael.

“She was a lovely gentle woman, that always had a smile for everyone,” a tribute added.

Kathleen was laid to rest by family and friends in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.