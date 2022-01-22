Search

23 Jan 2022

It’s back! Loved-up couples to descend on Limerick as the Mid West Bridal Exhibition returns

It’s back! Loved up couples to descend on Limerick as the Mid West Bridal Exhibition returns

Models from the Holman Lee Agency showcasing stunning bridal gowns this Saturday at the launch of the Mid West Bridal Exhibition which takes place on February 13 Picture: Mike Cowhey

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

22 Jan 2022 8:54 PM

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

THE restrictions have been lifted, spring is in the air, and the Mid West Bridal Exhibition is back with a bang!

Taking place on Sunday, February 13 - just 24 hours before the most romantic day of the year - this year’s event will be a one-stop shop for couples preparing for their big day.

For the first time in the event’s 20-year history, this year’s exhibition will take place over one day as opposed to two, so brides and grooms are being advised to mark the date in their diary as soon as possible. 

Organised by the Holman Lee Agency, the exhibition takes place at the University of Limerick Sports Arena and Exhibition Hall in Castletroy.

“Love will certainly be in the air at this year’s event with Valentine’s Day falling on the next day,” smiled Celia Holman Lee.

“Unfortunately the event couldn't go ahead last year due to Covid restrictions so we are absolutely thrilled to have it return next month. We are all so relieved to get back to some sense of normality and this event is something for us all to look forward to and a chance to focus on something with a feel-good factor. We are going to pack everything into one day and it really will be a ‘must’ for those preparing for their big day.”

Fashion shows will provide couples planning their wedding with inspiration on everything from the all-important bridal gown to bridesmaid dresses, groomswear, mother-of-the-bride attire, hats, accessories and guest-at-the-wedding ensembles. There will be experts on hand with ideas for head-turning hairstyles, glowing makeup and wedding bouquets, be they simple or unusual.

Sale agreed: A new lease of life for popular Limerick pub ‘The Cú’

The exhibition stands will also feature hotels, reception venues, celebrants, beauty, cakes and desserts, wedding cars, bridal designers, entertainment services, florists, hairdressers, honeymoon services, jewellers, photobooths, photographers and videographers, stationery, wedding gift items, wedding décor and planners - anything the bridal couple will need for their special day.

“I can’t stress enough how much of a one-stop shop this is for couples preparing to tie the knot,” said Celia. 

The exhibition is particularly popular, Celia says, due to the personal touch - people get to meet the stallholders in person.

“Preparing for a wedding can be a bit of a stressful time, and this event promises to take some, if not a lot, of that stress out of the planning as you have so many of the experts within the one arena ready to offer their valuable advice. 

“It’s also a great day out for brides, soon to be husbands and even extended family and friends. Mums, sisters and best friends get as much enjoyment out of it as the brides themselves and they always come away with some valuable tips.”

There is still time for businesses to take a space at the event and those interested in doing so can call (061) 412 726 or email reception@holmanlee.ie

“We always get such good support from local businesses here in Limerick and the wider Munster area and it is a great opportunity for them to showcase their services and products after a tough two years for us all,” Celia noted.

Doors open at 11am on Sunday, February 13 until 6pm and entry fee on the day is €10.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media