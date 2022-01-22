Sale agreed: A new lease of life for popular Limerick pub ‘The Cú’

A LONG-STANDING popular County Limerick watering hole is set to get a new lease of life.

Patrick Seymour, head of commercial agency at Power Property, confirmed to the Limerick Leader that the Cú Chulainn in Patrickswell has gone sale agreed.

After being contacted by this newspaper, Mr Seymour confirmed a deal had been struck in “recent weeks”.

“The Cú Chulainn had been closed. We brought it to the market last summer. There was a good level of interest in it.

“It is a fine pub with character and extensive trading areas with a large lounge and bar,” said Mr Seymour, who would not be drawn on whether the pub achieved its guide price of €375,000.

The auctioneer did say that the purchasers are based in County Limerick and wished them well with their plans in the future.

The Murphy family were the stewards of “The Cú” for 50 years. Christy Murphy and his cousin, Tom Murphy, took over the bar in November, 1969 and ran it together for more than four decades until John, Christy’s son, stepped in and took his dad’s place in the business.

They collectively called “time” in January 2020, coincidentally just a few months before Covid arrived.

Local councillor Dan McSweeney said confirmation of a sale being agreed for the Cú Chulainn – on top of last week’s announcement that contracts have been signed for land with planning permission for 111 houses – “is again major news for Patrickswell and the wider community”. The land at Barnakyle was on the market for €2.75m.

“This pub was the focal point of Patrickswell for many years and when it closed in 2020 it left a huge void in our community.

“The village of Patrickswell is on the up and I do hope the Cú Chulainn will be restored to its former glory in the very near future.

“Having spoken to many locals over the last number of days there is great excitement at the confirmation this landmark pub has gone sale agreed,” said Cllr McSweeney.

The Fine Gael councillor wished the new owners the very best of luck and also thanked the Murphy family for their service to the Patrickswell community over the decades.