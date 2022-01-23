'In-person' celebration planned for Limerick to mark Robert Burns Night

A NIGHT of feast, revelry, dancing and jollity will be held next week at Dolan’s to mark Robert Burns Night.

Next Tuesday at 5pm, the Dock Road venue will play host to a typically Scottish meal to mark the night celebrating Scotland’s national poet.

Robert Burns Night celebrations have been held since 1801, five years after the death of the ‘Scottish Bard’. Burns Night continues to be celebrated across the globe and is a date not to be missed in Limerick.

Organised by Mungret man Michael Potter, this year’s celebration will feature Mr Potter in the role of compere - and he will no doubt roll out a few of Robbie Burns’ classic poems.

The night will also include haggis and sandwiches, neeps and tatties, alongside traditional Scottish pipe and violin music.

It’s the first time in two years a physical Burns night has happened locally. The event was originally due to end by 8pm because of the Covid-19 restrictions but the celebrations may now continue late into the night.

All are welcome – call 061 314 483 for more.