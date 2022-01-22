Mary Immaculate College to hold vigil for former student Ashling Murphy

A VIGIL will be held on Monday for former Mary Immaculate College student Ashling Murphy who was killed last week.

The 23-year-old schoolteacher was murdered as she went for a run along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly.

Jozef Puska, aged 31, has been charged with Ashling's murder and is currently remanded in custody.

Numerous vigils were held across Limerick following the young woman's death and her Alma Mater will now hold their own to coincide with the student's return to campus.

Along with the Student's Union, the college will host a candlelit vigil on Monday 24 January at 6pm on the campus' main pitch.

The evening of remembrance will consist of tributes, and music and prayers, with contributions from staff, students, Mayor of Limerick Cllr. Daniel Butler and Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, TD.

Those attending the vigil are invited to bring a candle and are asked to please wear face coverings, hand sanitise, no hand shaking and adhere to social distancing rules.

Ms Murphy was laid to rest on Tuesday with her First Class pupils from Durrow National School along with teammates from Kilcormac-Killoughey GAA Club forming a poignant guard of honour outside St Brigid's Church in Mountbolus and hundreds of mourners lining the streets.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Michéal Martin were among the congregation at Ms Murphy's funeral Mass and they shared a private moment with the Murphy family beforehand.