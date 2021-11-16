Popular Limerick boutique to close after over 36 years

ONE of Limerick’s most popular and well-known boutiques is to close in the New Year as its owners retire.

The city centre is set to lose another independent trader as the shutters fall at Gretta Gibbs in Catherine Street.

Open for almost 36 years first in Bedford Row, then in Catherine Street, the shop caters for all women, showcasing Irish and international designers.

All its individual pieces have been cherry picked by its owners Lillian Gibbs and Veronica Benn to cater for its loyal customers.

In order to do this, its owners travelled to fashion capitals across the world to source pieces.​

But speaking to the Limerick Leader this week, Lillian, who set up the firm with her late sister Gretta Coughlan Fitzgerald, confirmed the end is nigh.

“It’s hard when you love something to leave it, but the time comes to us all, doesn’t it,” she said, confirming the store will close in January after the last of its stock runs down and they retire.

While an exact date of closure is to be confirmed, a sale has kicked off, and Lillian says its customers have been “devastated” to learn of the end of the business.

”We are a unique shop and its a very personalised service. We have some beautiful customers who we have built up personal friendships with through the years,” she added.

Asked if it was a tough choice to retire from the business, the co-owner added: “It was, but we felt we were ready for it. We lost our sister seven years ago. We tried to keep it going in her memory, but we feel now is the time to take a rest.”

Despite the closure, new stock will be arriving into the store up to Christmas, with price cuts on almost everything, Lillian added.

”We’ll have discounts throughout the store. Quite a lot of our pieces are at half price. New stock is coming in daily and we’ll be offering a little bit of a discount on that. Needless to say, that won’t be half price, but there will be a lot of 50% reductions,” she said.

The late Gretta Coughlan Fitzgerald opened the fashion boutique with her sister Lillian in Bedford Row in November 29, 1985. Their sister Veronica joined the duo shortly after.

The outlet moved to Catherine Street in 2006.

Gretta tragically passed away in 2014 after suffering a fall.

A number of local independent businesses have ceased operating in Limerick over the past two years.

Nevil's Shoes in O’Connell Street closed after 34 years, while JH Irwin’s jewellers and Leonard’s Menswear have also closed down.