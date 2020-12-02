Limerick hurling star helps to launch Novas’ annual Christmas Sleep-Out

LIMERICK hurling star William O'Donoghue has helped to launch the this year Novas’ Christmas Sleep-Out.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the 2020 Novas’ Annual Christmas Sleep-Out becomes a Sleep-in!

"We are not able to host our single biggest fundraiser of the year in the normal way. But we are asking you to get involved in a safe way and help us raise vital funds for our frontline services," said Una Burns, Novas Head of Policy and Communications.

"On Friday December 18, instead of sleeping on the street, we are asking you to sleep at home – in your garden, in your living room or even in the carpark of your workplace. Get the kids involved and build a fort at home, erect a tent in your garden or sleep under the stars with a couple of colleagues at work," Burns suggested.

"There are loads of ways to participate, have some fun on Christmas week and help us raise money at this important time of the year."

Limerick and Na Piarsiagh hurler William O'Donoghue has taken part in the Christmas Sleep-out for the last three years, joined by many of his team-mates.

Registration is now open and further information click here.

Registration costs €15 per adult and €5 per child and all goes directly to supporting Novas - a voluntary organisation working primarily those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

Upon registration, a registration pack will be supplied with some ideas on how to participate in the sleep-in and on sharing your photos and stories with us on the night.

Donations can also be made to the Christmas appeal here

In 2002, Novas established its first service in Ireland – a temporary supported, low-threshold accommodation service in Limerick. Since then Novas has grown significantly with more than 30 services in counties Limerick, Dublin, Clare, Tipperary, Cork and Kerry.