Gardai appeal for information following fatal crash in Limerick

Roxboro Gardai are investigating
GARDAI are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision in Limerick.
They ask any road users in O'Malley Park, Southill around 1pm with video footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them.
"A male motorcyclist, aged in his 20s, collided with a wall and metal fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course.
"The scene is currently preserved and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting their investigation at this time. The road is closed and local diversions are in place," said a garda spokesperson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station (061) 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
