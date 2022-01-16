BREAKING: Dad dies in road collision in Limerick

A YOUNG father has died in a single vehicle road traffic collision on the southside of Limerick city earlier this Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the O'Malley Park area of Southill. It is understood the deceased, aged in his early twenties, lost control of the vehicle he was driving at the time.

Emergency services rushed to the scene. The scene has been cordoned off to allow for an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will now be arranged.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the fatal collision. Anybody who witnessed what occurred or can help gardai with their enquiries is asked to contact 061 214340.

Local councillor, Catherine Slattery said she was shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of the man. It is understood he is the father of two young children.

"While I did not know him personally I know members of his family who live locally to me. On behalf of myself and the community of the Old Cork Road I want to extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

"It's a young life taken way too soon. May he rest in peace," said Cllr Slattery.