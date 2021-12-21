Search

21 Dec 2021

BREAKING: Inspirational Vicky Phelan to receive the honorary Freedom of Limerick

Kilkenny mother Vicky Phelan stirs emotions across the country with moving interview

Vicky Phelan pictured during her recent appearance on the Late Late Show

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

INSPIRATIONAL cervical check cancer campaigner and health advocate Vicky Phelan is to be given Limerick’s top civic honour.

At a special meeting of City and County Council this Tuesday afternoon, the plan to bestow the honorary Freedom of Limerick on the Annacotty woman was formally ratified.

The top honour required approval by the full council, and Ms Phelan will now follow in the footsteps of President Michael D Higgins, Paul O’Connell, the late Terry Wogan and JP McManus in receiving the accolade.

It’s the first time the honorary freedom of Limerick has been given since 2018 when then Mayor Stephen Keary gave the honour to Ben O’Sullivan and posthumously to Jerry McCabe, who was killed after an IRA attack in Adare in 1996.

It was back in 2014 that the mum-of-two was first diagnosed with cancer. Since it returned, she has used her formidable determination to challenge and question the medical service provided both to her and other women.

In 2011, she had taken part in the national cervical screening programme, with her test results wrongly reported as normal, a fact withheld from her.

It was only two years later, she developed cancer, with her experience serving as the catalyst for the establishment of a redress scheme to financially compensate women with cervical cancer.

A former Limerick Person of the Month, and the recipient of a special award at the annual Person of the Year ceremony, Ms Phelan has also received an honourary doctorate of letters from the University of Limerick.

Last month, she revealed she had made the difficult decision to stop chemotherapy to ensure that the remaining time she has left with her children is as enjoyable and memorable as possible.

It was in the wake of this news that the current mayor, Cllr Daniel Butler said his office was "inundated" with requests for the city to "show its love" to the campaigner.

"Vicky is an inspiration and continues to face her health challenges head on with a drive which has garnered the respect and admiration of all. Her work encapsulates the ideals of the Freedom of Limerick. She has empowered women to be able to speak their truth and ensure their health is treated with the respect and attention it deserves," the mayor said.

"In essence, her work has transformed the lives and saved the lives of Irish women and helped us talk of end of life in a healthy way, making Irish society richer and more equal. It truly embodies the spirit of the Freedom of Limerick."

There were emotional comments in the meeting in support of the mayor's motion to afford the honour, including from Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely who shed tears as she remembered her own husband Damien, who tragically died of cancer in 2018, and metropolitan district leader Cllr Catherine Slattery, who also called for Ruth Morrissey who died last year from cancer, to be honoured.

This was backed up by Labour councillor Conor Sheehan.

Ms Phelan is only the fifth woman to be given the Freedom of Limerick.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media