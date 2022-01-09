Search

Plans for new port offices in Limerick are ready to set sail

New offices and warehousing will facilitate further growth at Limerick port say company officials

Norma Prendiville

normap@limerickleader.ie

THE Shannon Foynes Port Company has applied for planning permission for new company offices, new warehousing and a new port entrance at Limerick Docklands. It also plans to convert the Bannatyne Mills on the site into a Grade A office space.

Work on the warehouse and on Bannatyne Mills is expected to begin in the second half of 2022, a spokesman for the port company said.

A junction upgrade at Atlas Avenue/Dock Road, to accommodate the new port entrance, was given the green light by Limerick City and County Council earlier in 2021 and the work is expected to be completed in 2022.

The moves are all part of the company’s multimillion euro masterplan to maintain and develop its core port activity but also to regenerate and develop the valuable dockland site.

“Since the launch of our masterplan in 2013, we have undergone records levels of investment and have grown throughput in line with ambitious targets set at the time,” Pat Keating, port company chief executive said. “Our plans for Limerick Docklands, which already plays a vitally important role in the regional supply chain and supports over 850 fulltime jobs in the city and its environs, are very much in keeping with this.”

“They will facilitate further growth in core-activity at the port, which in 2021 had one of its best years ever, and maximise the commercial potential of non-core assets. Together, these developments will deliver a very significant economic and social dividend for Limerick city and the wider region and we look forward to working with regional and national stakeholders to ensure that this opportunity is maximised.”

The port company’s planning application, made early in December, seeks permission to build a new port access off Atlas Avenue, which will involve realigning the existing Westend access and building new gates, railings and boundary walls.

The application also seeks permission for new offices and parking arrangements.

In a separate application, the company is seeking permission to build a new bulk store warehouse and service yard at Westend Yard. This will cater for future expansion of port throughput.

“It provides for the redevelopment of the iconic Bannatyne Mills building,” a company spokesman explained.

