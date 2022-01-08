Limerick students aim high at Young Scientist exhibition -  over 30 local projects shortlisted

MORE than 30 projects from Limerick students will be showcased at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition which takes place next week.

A total of 550 projects have been shortlisted for the event which, for the second year running, will take place virtually between January 12 and January 14.

Entries were received from over 2,700 students across the country and the shortlisted entries span 219 schools from 29 counties including Limerick which will be represented by several schools from across the city and county.

The Limerick schools with shortlisted projects are: Desmond College, Newcastle West (eight projects); Ardscoil Rís, Limerick (five projects); John The Baptist Community School, Hospital (five projects); Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ, Limerick (five projects); Coláiste Nano Nagle, Limerick (four projects); Mungret Community College (four projects); Scoil Pól, Kilfinane (four projects); Coláiste Chiarain, Croom (two projects) and Scoil Mhuire agus Íde, Newcastle West (one project).

An analysis of the projects submitted shows new and adapted technologies featured in a fifth (110) of all project entries across the four project categories – Social and Behavioural Science, Technology; Chemical, Physical and Mathematics Science; and Ecological Science.

In an ever-increasing digital world, students demonstrated their curiosity and imagination for new technologies and how they can assist in our daily lives, with projects ranging from assisted living devices to apps that help us live more sustainably.

Climate change and the environment were featured in over 150 projects while other areas with a strong focus in finalist projects this year include health, where students investigate the longer-term impact of Covid on our lives, along with the ways we look after our mental and physical health.

With the pandemic continuing to dominate our lives, over 140 projects examined either Covid-19 or other health-related issues.

Commenting on the wide variety of entries received and shortlisted, Mari Cahalane, Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition said: “Following an incredibly challenging 18 months for schools, teachers and wider communities, I am delighted to see the volume and the quality of entries coming through for this year’s exhibition. The ideas are excellent and the ambition is strong, a testament to the dedication and resilience of schools and students across Ireland.”

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be delivered across a virtual platform between January 12 and January 14 2022.

The finalists will be interviewed by a panel of over 90 judges who will select the various winners.

Stay tuned over the coming days as we highlight a number of the Limerick projects!