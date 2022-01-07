Search

07 Jan 2022

Gardai issue update on roll out of average speed cameras on Limerick motorway

Gardai issue update on roll out of average speed cameras on Limerick motorway

The average speed cameras have been installed on the M7 between Limerick and Nenagh | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI have confirmed advance notice will be given to motorists before the newly-installed average speed cameras on the M7 motorway between Limerick and Nenagh become operational.

The installation of equipment - between Junction 26 (Nenagh West) and Junction 27 (Birdhill) -  covering traffic travelling in both directions began last March and testing and calibration has been ongoing since.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart of the Tipperary garda division recently told a meeting of the local Joint Policing Committee that he wants the system to go live as soon as possible.

“That system is still in the testing phase - but I have been speaking with our national officer of road policing with regard to getting that system into service”, he explained adding that the cameras are already having an impact on driver behaviour.

“A lot of people don't realise that what we have there at the moment between those two yellow concourses is still testing. That needs to come live as soon as possible, because at the start when that system went in it showed people were responding and slowing down on the particular stretch of road we were aiming to try and get people to slow down on - particularly when there is inclement weather," he said.

Action sought over ‘notorious’ stretch of Limerick motorway

Since 2017, speeding has been identified as a significant issue on sections of the M7 between Limerick and Nenagh with around 40% of drivers exceeding the 120km/h speed limit.

Average speed detection systems note the time a vehicle takes to pass between two specific points - allowing the system to produce an average speed of travel.

Clarifying the situation, a garda spokesperson confirmed the system is not yet operational and that advance notice will be given before it is.

"An Garda Síochána continue to liaise with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) in respect of the average speed cameras on the N7.  Formal notice will be given in advance of the 'go-live' date," he told the Limerick Leader.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media