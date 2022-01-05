Search

05 Jan 2022

Limerick lotto players urged to check tickets as big prize remains unclaimed

How the National Lottery impacted Louth in 2019

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE NATIONAL Lottery are urging people to check their tickets as a big cash prize remains unclaimed in Limerick.

42 players matched five numbers to win €23,367 each in the Saturday 30 October draw however three players have yet to come forward. 

The winning Limerick ticket was sold in Centra, Cul Crannagh, Dooradoyle and the winning numbers were 05, 06, 17, 22, 33, 41 and the bonus was 34.

The claim deadline for these prizes is close of business on Friday 28 January with players in Cork and Wicklow also being asked to check their tickets.

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to Lotto players to check their tickets carefully from the 30 October draw to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming these prizes.

“We are urging all of our Lotto players to check their old tickets carefully from the 30th October draw as three of the Match 5 prizes worth €23,367 are yet to be claimed.

"Each of the outstanding winning tickets were purchased on the day of the draw in Cork, Limerick and Wicklow.

"If you are one of the three lucky winners, we are advising you to sign the back of your ticket and make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible on 1800 666 222 or email claims @lottery.ie. We can then make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

