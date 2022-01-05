Search

05 Jan 2022

'Explosion' in Limerick business on first day of work in 2022

'Explosion' in Limerick business on first day of work in 2022

The damage caused at Nesha's Threading Bar

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE OWNER of a Limerick city business vows to reopen as soon as possible after an "explosion" in her premises.

Prenesha Thaver, known to one and all as Nesha, is the proprietor of Nesha's Threading Bar on Catherine Street in Limerick city.

"The most important thing is thankfully nobody was hurt. Everything is fixable but we will be out of business for maybe two weeks," said Nesha.

"I am so upset, the staff are upset, that’s our livelihood - now they are stuck at home," she continued.

Nesha said there was a leak above her business and it went into the fuse box. The fire occurred on Tuesday morning - their first day of work in 2022.

"It could have been a lot worse. The girls were doing clients. They started seeing smoke while the clients were on the chair. They got everybody out straight away and out of the entire building and called the fire brigade.

"If they hadn't got everybody out anything could have happened - there were people upstairs. Fires start so fast. It exploded about 10.30am," said Nesha, who praised her staff for their fast thinking and actions.

'Heroes' prevent Limerick village from being 'blown to kingdom come'

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service quickly responded and made the building safe.

Nesha, who is from South Africa, has been overwhelmed by the support since the incident.

"I want to thank every single person for their support and well wishes. People have been phoning me today, lots of customers have been offering to help, saying 'I'll come in and help'; 'I'll paint'; 'I'll do whatever you need me to do'.

"All the shops that opened yesterday came to check was I OK. A lady from Bella Italia asked did we need anything - that was so kind. My landlord Dan O’Gorman is a really amazing guy. The firefighters were lovely too. I just want to thank everybody - Irish people are very nice," said Nesha, who recently celebrated her 10th anniversary in business. On the day she gave all the proceeds to Adapt House.

Nesha said can't wait to reopen her threading bar again and welcome back her customers. See her Instagram page for updates.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media