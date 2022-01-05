'Explosion' in Limerick business on first day of work in 2022

THE OWNER of a Limerick city business vows to reopen as soon as possible after an "explosion" in her premises.

Prenesha Thaver, known to one and all as Nesha, is the proprietor of Nesha's Threading Bar on Catherine Street in Limerick city.

"The most important thing is thankfully nobody was hurt. Everything is fixable but we will be out of business for maybe two weeks," said Nesha.

"I am so upset, the staff are upset, that’s our livelihood - now they are stuck at home," she continued.

Nesha said there was a leak above her business and it went into the fuse box. The fire occurred on Tuesday morning - their first day of work in 2022.

"It could have been a lot worse. The girls were doing clients. They started seeing smoke while the clients were on the chair. They got everybody out straight away and out of the entire building and called the fire brigade.

"If they hadn't got everybody out anything could have happened - there were people upstairs. Fires start so fast. It exploded about 10.30am," said Nesha, who praised her staff for their fast thinking and actions.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service quickly responded and made the building safe.

Nesha, who is from South Africa, has been overwhelmed by the support since the incident.

"I want to thank every single person for their support and well wishes. People have been phoning me today, lots of customers have been offering to help, saying 'I'll come in and help'; 'I'll paint'; 'I'll do whatever you need me to do'.

"All the shops that opened yesterday came to check was I OK. A lady from Bella Italia asked did we need anything - that was so kind. My landlord Dan O’Gorman is a really amazing guy. The firefighters were lovely too. I just want to thank everybody - Irish people are very nice," said Nesha, who recently celebrated her 10th anniversary in business. On the day she gave all the proceeds to Adapt House.

Nesha said can't wait to reopen her threading bar again and welcome back her customers. See her Instagram page for updates.