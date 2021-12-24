Stolen car found burned-out in Limerick estate

GARDAI have renewed their appeal for information after a stolen car was found burnt-out in a housing estate in Limerick city.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at Hawthorn Court, Kennedy Park at around 5.30pm on December 15.

It was subsequently established that the gold-coloured Renault Clio hatchback had been stolen in Galway that morning and was subsequently driven down to Limerick.

"It was set on fire at 5.35pm and was completely burnt out. If you came across the car at any stage last Wednesday between Galway and Limerick or if you seen the car been set on fire, please contact Roxboro Road garda station at 061 214340," said Garda John Finnerty.

Investigations have been carried out in the area and the car has been forensically examined by members of the divisional scenes of crime unit.

Anyone with information can also contact the garda confidential line at 1800 666 111.