Bus corridor in train for one of busiest roads into Limerick

The Parkway roundabout is one of the busiest interchanges in Limerick
THE local authority is working to progress the first section of a new bus corridor on one of the busiest roads into the city.
Limerick City and County Council is working on a bus priority zone for the section of the Dublin Road between the Plassey Park Road, beside the University of Limerick, and the Parkway roundabout beside the shopping centre of the same name.
The information from director of service Brian Kennedy came in response to a query by Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely.
She was told the progression of remaining section of the corridor, linking the Parkway roundabout to the city centre will kick off next year following the establishment of Limerick BusConnects.
It's envisaged this strategy will bring with it park-and-ride facilities, improved rail services and additional bus shelters throughout Limerick's metropolitan district.
At last month's metropolitan meeting, Cllr Kiely asked about the potential of traffic lights at the Parkway roundabout.
No update was provided.
