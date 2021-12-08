Search

08 Dec 2021

No 'green light' for signals at busy Limerick roundabout

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick.rabbitts@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK council has not provided an update on proposals for traffic lights at one of the busiest local roundabouts.

At this month's metropolitan district meeting, Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely asked that, given the volume of traffic back on the road after the end of Covid-19 restrictions, whether there was an update on a signal junction.

This was something the council mooted in 2019.

In a written response, senior engineer Sean McGlynn said the active travel team is working with the design team to review various options as part of a bus corridor on the Dublin Road.

Regular councillor updates will be facilitated through area briefings and workshops, he added. Traffic lights were not mentioned.

Virtual event set to showcase progress of Limerick’s ‘Smart City’ programme

“I was surprised to see this reply,” said Cllr Kiely, "I welcome the bus corridor, but the Dublin Road has two schools on it near Rhebogue and when you come up and down that road, I'm not sure it's wide enough for a bus corridor. The Parkway roundabout to the university isn't really the issue, the issue is the roundabout itself."

She pledged to ask about this issue at every area briefing.

“It's turning into a gridlocked area, and it has to be addressed as a matter of urgency,” Cllr Kiely said.

