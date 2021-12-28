Latest number of new cases of Covid-19 announced

THE HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9,006 confirmed cases of Covid- 19 in the state.
As of 8am today, 521 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 92 are in ICU.
In anticipation of large volumes of case numbers over the coming period the daily case number announced will be based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE COVID Care Tracker the preceding day. These data are provisional.
HPSC and surveillance partners will continue to notify and process cases and outbreaks of Covid-19 on CIDR over this period.
