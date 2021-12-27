BREAKING: Limerick hurling captain pops the question to long-term love Louise

THERE was an “extra sparkly sunrise” over Kerry’s Slea Head Drive this Monday morning when Limerick hurling captain Declan Hannon popped the question to the love of his life, presenter Louise Cantillon.

The Adare man chose a place close to Louise’s heart - West Kerry - to ask her to be his wife. Louise’s parents are both from Kerry and she spent many weekends in The Kingdom as a child with her three sisters.

“Extra sparkly sunrise ar Chom Dhíneol ar maidin,” posted the Gaeilgeoir to her instagram page this Monday where she shared three pictures from the romantic proposal. The first, of course, was All Star hurler Declan kissing his fiancee on Chom Dhíneol beach. This was followed by a short video of the waves crashing off the Dingle Peninsula. And, finally, was the picture of the beautiful sparker.

The couple who met in secondary school started going out when they were just 18 years old.

Their initial meeting came at Insomnia, a teenage disco in Garryowen Rugby Club, when they were 15 and 16.

Declan, who captained Limerick to the All-Ireland hurling titles in 2018, 2020 and 2021 won his second All-Star award earlier this month.

Louise, meanwhile, is steadily building a successful career in media. A presenter with Spin South West, she is also is a Limerick Leader columnist and host of TG4’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest. Louise also qualified as a teacher of Irish and PE. As a child, she attended the summer schools in Irish organised by her mother Catherine Cantillon in Kilcornan. And her education at Laurel Hill Coláiste in Limerick city was all in Irish.

Messages of congratulations have been pouring in for the couple since the proposal was announced.

"Congratulations" posted Niamh de Brun who married Kilkenny All-Star hurler TJ Reid just last month.

"Awwwww... congratulations" wrote Gemma Cowen, girlfriend of Limerick hurler William O'Donoghue.

Louise and Declan are planning to build a house together in Adare. They are currently living in Limerick city centre.

Congratulations Louise and Declan!