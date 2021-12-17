Huawei Ireland awards €20,000 to Limerick STEM students

HUWAEI IRELAND have awarded €20,000 in academic scholarships to STEM students from the University of Limerick through its 2021 ‘Seeds for the Future’ ICT talent nurturing initiative.

A total of €250,000 in bursaries were awarded to fifty students from TU Dublin, UCD, Trinity College Dublin, DCU, UCC, UL, NUIG, Maynooth University, and Griffith College.

Each student received a €5,000 scholarship and were selected based on their performance during this year’s initiative which took place online in October.

This is the seventh year of the programme and over a third of participants were female STEM students, the highest number to date.

Participating students from Ireland engaged in lessons on subjects from AI to cloud computing, as well as visiting Huawei’s campuses online and taking part other cultural experiences.

Speaking during an online awards ceremony, Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD said: “Over the past two years, we have seen a seismic shift to the online world and with it the growing need to ensure society and our enterprise economy are equipped with the skills to navigate the digital landscape.

"This is recognised across Government and it is very welcome that industry leaders, such as Huawei, are supporting and complementing Government initiatives to build these critical skills.

"The ICT industry is one of the most important sectors to Ireland’s economy and today’s awards are a clear example of the talent and potential in Ireland. Congratulations to all of the successful students - the future of Ireland’s ICT industry looks very bright.”

Awarding the students with the bursaries, Tony Yangxu, CEO, Huawei Ireland, Huawei Ireland, said: “The standard of application for this year’s programme was outstanding and representative of the high-quality ICT professionals Ireland’s universities help produce.

"Huawei is delighted to award Irish STEM students with a €5,000 scholarship to help them continue to develop their skills and knowledge. We are committed to investing in Ireland’s ICT future, including its future talent.”