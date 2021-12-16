Search

16 Dec 2021

Limerick accountant wins election to global council

Limerick accountant wins election to global council

Philip Maher was chosen by fellow members around the world to serve on the Council of ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants)

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK-based accountant has been elected to the global council of one of the world’s leading professional bodies.

Philip Maher was chosen by fellow members around the world to serve on the Council of ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).

He will represent 233,000 members and 536,000 future members based in 178 countries, promoting ACCA as a force for public good, and promoting sustainable economic growth as well as the values of integrity and ethical behaviour.

Philip is a Dubliner who now lives in Limerick, where he is a director with Mazars. He has been an ACCA member since 2005 and was elected chair of ACCA Ireland in 2021.

He said: ‘I love to give back and to influence, and I am honoured that my election to global council gives me the chance to do that on behalf of my profession.

‘I believe accountants have a key role to play in these times and that a strong voice is needed given the urgent need to address the climate emergency, and ACCA is dedicated to playing its part in doing that.’

Philip joins ACCA’s leadership team along with newly-elected president Orla Collins from Dublin; vice-president Ronnie Patton from Bangor; and previously elected Irish council members Brendan Sheehan, Kevin Fitzgerald and Michelle Hourican.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media