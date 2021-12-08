Limerick's Milk Market all ready for Christmas season

The Limerick Market Trustees have this week announced details of "Christmas at the Limerick Milk Market series 2021"

This year there will be a range of traditional day time Christmas Markets of festive foods mixed with some special once off Christmas Markets on Sunday December 12 and a Christmas Art Fair on Sunday 19 will feature a Christmas Antique and Vintage Fair.

Each Friday will see an Xmas Open Air Cafe (featuring Country Choice Farm Shop & Grill, Bon Appetit Creperie, Harpers Coffee, Greenacres Cafe, Ma’s Kitchen, The Edge Clothing, Restory Crafts, Antique Loft & Vintage Gem Store and Vito Vintage Clothing ) 11am to 3pm.

Each Saturday will see the Famous Food Market Xmas edition, featuring the best of Local Limerick seasonal Food with a Christmas twist, Saturdays in Dec 8am to 3pm. We would like to encourage customers to shop early on Saturdays to guarantee your Christmas Food Favorites including: Artisan Christmas Food Hampers, Minced Pies, Specialty Hot Drinks, Puddings, Christmas Hams & Turkeys (Order in advance), Chestnuts, Brandy Butter, Christmas Deserts/Baked Goodies, and last but not least some traditional in season fruit and vegetables ready for all to enjoy and savour!

“This has been another challenging year for everyone including all of us at the Limerick Milk Market, we are however immensely grateful to the People of Limerick for their kindness, support and understanding during this difficult time" admitted David Fitzgerald Limerick Milk Market Manager.

"I would like take this opportunity to once again thank the Customer, Staff and Traders who have been amazing this year for their flexibility, adaptability and sense of community spirit. Finally I would like to offer my thanks to the Management Team and Board for their support”

Santa will be visiting the Milk Market on Saturday December 18 and those who wish to get a picture with him are advised to bring their phone/camera for your 2021 picture, donations can be given to Limerick Suicide Watch on the day

Wednesday December 22, from 11am to 3pm will see a fundraiser day for Limerick Suicide Watch sponsored by Lyons Of Limerick who will operated an Open Air Courtyard with a FREE concert by the excellent Downtown Dixieland Jazz band

There will be a Christmas Famous Food Market (featuring the best of Local Limerick seasonal Food with a Christmas twist) Thursday December 23 from 8am to 3pm

The Final Farmers Market of the year will take place on Christmas Eve, the Famous Food Market Friday Xmas Eve 8am to 2pm, which will finish out the three day run into Christmas Eve and the Christmas Series 2021.” Said David Fitzgerald Limerick Milk Market Manager.

This Year we hope to dazzle your with our ‘Christmas Canopy of Lights’ and Warm your soul with delicious food and our new HEATED SEATs sponsored by Limerick City and County Council for you to check out this festive season.

Wishing You and Yours Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from All of us at the #LimerickMilkMarket

Special Thanks to Sponsors Limerick City & County Council and Lyons of Limerick Ford for their assistance in bring you these community based family friendly and Free Entry Events.