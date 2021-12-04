Search

04 Dec 2021

Deal agreed with private Covid-19 test centre as capacity in Limerick is 'maxed out'

Deal agreed with private Covid-19 test centre as capacity in Limerick is 'maxed out'

Stephen Keogh of Shannon Chamber with RocDoc Chief Executive, David Rock, at the RocDoc testing centre in Shannon | PICTURE: Diarmuid Greene

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A SURGE in demand for Covid-19 PCR tests has seen the HSE agree a deal with a private firm to allow the public to access swabs.

More than 1,000 people a day across Limerick are seeking coronavirus tests using the facility in the Ballysimon Road, with a local councillor saying appointments are “maxed out” in the city.

Now, in a bid to meet the demand, health bosses have made free appointments available at the RocDoc drive-thru facility at Shannon Airport.

Normally, these would cost €95 a time and are reserved for people who need a negative test to travel.

Taoiseach confirms tightening of Covid restrictions from next week

But with Covid-19 cases surging, and fears growing around the new variant of the disease, the HSE has acted to provide free walk-in capacity in Shannon, available to patients across the region who book on the internet.

A spokesperson for HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare confirmed that RocDoc last week offered 300 tests a day, with this number expected to ramp up to 1,000 daily.

Details of shuttle bus service confirmed for new Covid-19 vaccination centre in Limerick

The information came to light following a question from Labour councillor Conor Sheehan at a private briefing with the health service.

While he has welcomed the provision of services at Shannon, he wants to see more public testing made available in the city.

“If you look at the testing going on, the facility in Ballysimon [Road] is fantastic, but  it’s maxed out. They need to urgently secure capacity in terms of additional PCR testing here in Limerick city. The RocDoc facility is fine if you’ve access to a private car. But I’m concerned about people who mightn’t be coming forward for testing such as those in marginalised groups like migrants,” he said.

Councillor Sheehan warned that if people do face delays in getting a test, then we will not see the true level of Covid-19 in the community.

“If you have people waiting three or four days before a negative test is confirmed, these are three or four days they mightn’t be getting paid from their employer. They should look at other private providers too,” said the Labour member.

Patients who are symptomatic are advised to book a test online through the HSE’s website.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media