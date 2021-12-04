Details of shuttle bus service confirmed for new Covid-19 vaccination centre in Limerick

AHEAD of the first walk-in clinics this Saturday, it has been confirmed a shuttle bus service will be available to those attending the new Covid-19 vaccination centre in Limerick.

The UL Hospitals Group says the free shuttle-bus service will run between the South Court Hotel, Raheen, and the former Scoil Carmel, every half-hour between 8am and 7.30pm.

The 17-booth vaccination centre, which is located in the old gymnasium building, officially opened on Wednesday after it relocated from Limerick Racecourse, Patrickswell.

For those travelling by car, there is limited parking on-site with further spaces available at a former garage at Punch's Cross (see map below).

Vaccinators will be running a number of walk-in booster clinics, for those aged between 60 and 69, this weekend along with separate walk-in clinics for anyone who are not fully vaccinated.

The booster clinics will take place between 12noon and 7pm this Saturday and between 8.30am and 7pm on Sunday.

"There is no appointment for these walk-in booster vaccine clinics, which will deliver a single booster dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. These clinics are for 60-69 year-olds only – no other age groups are permitted," said a spokesperson for UL Hospitals who added that booster jabs can only be administered to those who are vaccinated for at least five months.

Separately, a walk-in Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccine clinics will take place at the former Scoil Carmel between 8.30am and 7pm on Sunday.

Anyone seeking a third vaccine dose should not attend this clinic.

No appointment is necessary for the walk-in clinics, and there is no requirement to register on the national vaccine registration portal. However, children under 16 years must be accompanied to centres by a parent or guardian.