Search

23/11/2021

University of Limerick researchers reveal method behind calculating Covid 'R-number'

University of Limerick awarded ‘University of the Year 2019’

University of Limerick

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A NEW paper by researchers at University of Limerick has revealed the approach behind calculating the 'R-number' in Ireland. 

UL’s Professor James Gleeson and his team describe in the paper how the main model used to guide the government's response to Covid-19 works. 

The reproduction 'R-number' is used for detailing the amount of Coronavirus cases on a daily basis. 

The paper, published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A, details the modelling of Covid-19 by the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG).

Professor Gleeson is a lecturer at UL and a member of IEMAG which provides mathematical and statistical modelling advice to NPHET.

University of Limerick professor helps guide NPHET in Covid-19 battle

“Since we were asked to join IEMAG in March 2020, we have been developing and running models to help provide advice to NPHET,” Professor Gleeson, lead author on the paper, explained.

“The models use a combination of mathematical and statistical techniques, some of which we created specifically for the IEMAG work, to help understand the trajectory of the virus to date, and the possible future scenarios,” added Professor Gleeson.

“Susceptible people are healthy, while exposed people have had recent contact with the virus, infected people can transmit the virus to others, and removed people are no longer infectious". 

“Models of SEIR type are the standard choice for COVID-19 but there are a number of scientific challenges in applying these models that required us to combine statistical and mathematical techniques based on the expertise of several people in IEMAG and indeed in the wider mathematical sciences community in Ireland,” he added.

The paper, co-authored by researchers from UL and UCD, describes a technique that enables the level of contacts to be inferred from the observed data on confirmed cases.

“The model assumes a time-varying effective contact rate or a time-varying reproduction number, to model the effect of non-pharmaceutical interventions,” Professor Gleeson said.

“There is a technical challenge in applying such models accurately to the observed data – for example the daily number of confirmed new cases, as the past history of the disease strongly affects predictions of future scenarios.

“We overcame this using an approach that inverts the SEIR equations in conjunction with statistical modelling and data analysis techniques to calibrate the model,” he added.

“We are delighted to have this work peer-reviewed and appearing in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A,” said Professor Gleeson.

Cause of plane fire at Shannon Airport 'not identified' by investigators

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media