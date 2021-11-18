Search

18/11/2021

Son of Catherine FitzGerald and Dominic West to star in The Crown

Senan West, far right, pictured with his parents Catherine FitzGerald and Dominic West and his siblings Christabel, Dora and Francis at Glin Castle Picture: Michael Cowhey

THE TEENAGE son of actor Dominic West and landscape designer Catherine FitzGerald is set to star in the Netflix hit series The Crown.

Thirteen-year-old Senan West who has spent a significant part of his childhood in Glin, County Limerick has been cast as Prince William in the fifth series of the historical drama.

His father Dominic plays the role of Prince Charles.

The Golden Globe-winning series chronicles the life and times of the British royal family from the 1940s to modern times.

According to entertainment publication, Variety, who broke the story, “Senan has been cast as a slightly older Prince William, portraying him as he begins to mature into a young man”. 

He will make his on-screen debut in the final episodes of the season. 

It is understood that young Senan’s audition, submitted via tape by his agent, caught the attention of the show’s producers. 

The eldest son of Dominic West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald, Senan has enjoyed a share of his childhood in County Limerick at Glin Castle - the family home of his mother Catherine who grew up there as daughter of the 29th Knight of Glin.

The family are based for much of the year in the UK and often return to Ireland to spend time with family and friends in Glin when the children are on their school holidays.

Senan is also admired for his musical abilities - he plays the ukulele and guitar and is said to have a “stunning voice”. He particularly enjoys doing his own renditions of Billie Eilish songs and has even performed on occasion in O’Shaughnessy’s bar in Glin covering songs by various artists.

Senan and his brother Francis have also shown an interest in the GAA on their visits to Limerick.

Senan’s parents Catherine and Dominic tied the knot in Glin in 2010 with many stars from the hit HBO series The Wire - which Dominic starred in as Baltimore police detective Jimmy McNulty - in attendance.

 

