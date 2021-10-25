Signpost to Crecora: Limerick farm walk is a success

Ger Courtney, Teagasc, Gerry Moloney (event host) and Sean McCarthy, Kerry Agribusiness |PICTURE: O'Gorman Photography
A VERY successful and well-attended Teagasc/Kerry Agribusiness joint programme farm walk at Badgerfort, Crecora, took place recently.
Hosted by Gerry and Niall Moloney, this event was part of the Signpost Programme which provides leadership to farmers as we move towards more sustainable farming systems.
Niall is the 2018 Young Grassland Farmer of the Year. The father and son have an excellent attitude towards grassland management and over the past few years have focused on improving many aspects of the grazing platform.
This includes soil fertility, grazing infrastructure and pasture measurement.
