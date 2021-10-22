Search

22/10/2021

Limerick land sells for record price at auction

Record price for Limerick land at auction as bidders 'went at it'

6.1 acres at Robertstown, Shanagolden was sold for €155,000

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A NEW record has been set for land prices in Limerick, one prominent auctioneer has stated.

A combination of factors, including the re-opening of the economy and the "feel good factor" in certain sectors are being put forward as reasons for the rise in prices.

Tom Crosse, an auctioneer with 40 years' experience, oversaw the auction of lands at Robertstown, Ballyhahill and Shanagolden Demesne, Shanagolden earlier this week.

The first lot for sale, both online and in-person at the GVM auction rooms at Glentworth Street in the city, was 6.1 acres at Robertstown, Shanagolden.

The guide price was €75,000 but it made more than double that.

According to Mr Crosse, two special buyers both wanted it and "they went at it". The gavel was dropped at €155,000 or an eye- watering €25,400 per acre.

"It is record price for land in Limerick. It set the tone for the rest of auction," he said.

A total of five lots were auctioned on Wednesday.

"Overall the sale averaged €12,600 per acre with no fewer than 16 bidders participating in the various lots. Lot 1 was the stand out lot and set a bench mark for land values going forward. All buyers were local and either in business or farming," said Mr Crosse.

Commenting on the prices achieved, the GVM Group Property Director said farmers are "fairly flush with money".

"It's been a great year for milk, good year for beef, single farm payments are filtering into the accounts. There is a feel good factor in the agricultural community. Businessmen are getting involved too but dairy farmers are the men to beat," he added.

Cutting-edge medical devices firm to create 250 new jobs in Limerick

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media