Car goes on fire in Limerick petrol station

The fire at a petrol station in Pallasgreen
CAPPAMORE firefighters had a dangerous call-out on Wednesday night when a car went on fire in a petrol station.
Thankfully the car wasn't parked adjacent to a fuel pump. The retained firefighters from Cappamore fire station were on the scene within minutes after getting the call-out at 9.35pm.
Scenes of the incident were shared widely on social media last night. One person told the Leader: "It looked fair bad. With all that petrol and diesel it would be scary walking into that. You wouldn't know if the whole thing would blow. At least the car was parked off to the side and not at the pumps."
The car was fire was quickly extinguished and the area made safe. No injuries have ben reported. It is not known how the blaze in the car started.
Cappamore firefighters were back at base at 11.17pm.
