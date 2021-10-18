BREAKING: Crash between tractor and truck in Limerick

The scene of the collision on the M18/N18
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a collision between a tractor and truck in County Limerick.
The incident occurred on the M18/N18 between the Rosbrien junction and the Dock Road at around 3.45pm.
Gardai, four appliances from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance personnel are all in attendance.
The extent of injuries to the drivers is not know at this time.
Traffic is very heavy due to the collision.
