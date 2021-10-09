Search

Funding approved for 150km of new walking trails in Limerick

Nearly 150km of new walking trails are to be development by Ballyhoura Development | PICTURE: Diarmuid Greene

SIGNIFICANT government funding has been announced to develop nearly 150km of new walking trails in County Limerick.

Seven projects are set to proceed after the monies were allocated under the Department of Rural and Community Development Walks Scheme.

Under the scheme, funding is provided to farmers and other landowners to maintain the trails that travel through their holdings.

In Limerick, a total of 43 landowners are involved and the walking trails will come under the remit of Ballyhoura Development.

The projects approved are: Ballyhoura Way (89km), Slieveragh Loop (10km), Molanna Loop Walk (13km), Darragh Hills Loop (10km), Attychrann Loop (5km), Glounreagh Loop walk (6km) and Paradise Hill (2km).

Limerick TD and Minister-of-State Niall Collins, has welcomed the funding announcement.

“I am delighted to see funding being approved for walkways at the Ballyhoura Development. Our outdoor amenities have been a godsend throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic – providing so many of us with the opportunity to get out for some exercise and to meet up with family and friends. By adding new trails to the Walks Scheme in Limerick, we are opening up our rural countryside further to walkers, hikers, adventurists, cyclists, as well as domestic and international tourists,” he said.

Put on your boots! Ballyhoura Walking Festival marks 25th anniversary this weekend

