BREAKING: Latest Covid figures released

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,207* new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.
As of 8am today, 355 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 69 are in ICU.
The five day moving average is 1,052.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.