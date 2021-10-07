Latest walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic confirmed for Limerick

THE UL Hospitals Group has confirmed another walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic for adults and children aged 12 and over will take place at Limerick Racecourse this Friday.

The latest clinic, forms part of the nationwide effort to maximise uptake of the Pfizer vaccine and to provide easy access for those who have received AstraZeneca Dose 1 and who now, as per national guidance, can receive the Pfizer vaccine as their second dose.

Pfizer Dose 1 & 2 will be administered during the clinic at Limerick Racecourse, Patrickswell between 4.30pm and 7pm on Friday.

Separate walk-in clinics will operate at the West County Hotel, Ennis on Saturday (4.30pm - 7pm) and at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh on Sunday (1.30pm - 6pm)

Anyone attending any of the clinics for second doses of Pfizer or should bring their vaccine record card with them and those who wish to attend the clinics do not require an appointment, and do not need to register in advance.

Any children attending for a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To date, more than 360,000 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the Mid West under the UL Hospitals Group vaccination programme since it began on January 4.