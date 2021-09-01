BREAKING: A bridge too far for van driver in Limerick

The van struck Sarsfield Bridge at Honan's Quay
A VAN driver got his measurements wrong this Wednesday morning when he hit Sarsfield Bridge in Limerick city.
He was travelling under the underpass at Honan's Quay at around 9am.
A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision where a van struck a bridge on Honan’s Quay, Limerick city."
No injuries have been reported and the road is now clear.
Sean Ryan was having a stroll in the city at the time when he saw the unusual sight of the van being towed away. He took the photo below and kindly sent it to the Leader.
More News
Eileen O’Riordan with her late daughter Dolores in Shannon Airport in 1991. Eileen will chat to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show this Friday night
John Burgess, Arup, David Conway, CEO Limerick Twenty Thirty and Pat Hogan, Henry J Lyons | PICTURE: Arthur Ellis
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.