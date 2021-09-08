Bus Éireann launches new online booking system

Bus Éireann, the national bus company, today confirmed the launch of the all-new MyExpressway online booking system, now available as part of its premium inter-regional Expressway coach service.

Packed full of intelligent new features designed to take the hassle out of travel in Ireland, Bus Éireann is encouraging customers to take advantage of the improved digital services technology which includes mobile ticketing, guaranteed seat reservations on all routes and more ways to pay including contactless, ApplePay and GooglePay.

FREE 4G WiFi on board allows customers to stay connected throughout the journey, whether they’re doing some study on the commute to college, checking in on emails on the way to or from work, or watching their favourite movie as they travel to the airport.

As part of a €16 million investment in its commercial Expressway inter-regional coach service, which will include the launch of an all-new MyExpressway app later this year, Bus Éireann has recently introduced 30 new coaches to its fleet. Deployed in various locations along the Copper Coast and Wild Atlantic Way from Waterford to Donegal, customers travelling these scenic routes will also enjoy premium ergonomic seating and climate control along with on board toilet facilities and charging points.

Commenting on the announcement Bus Éireann Chief Commercial Officer Eleanor Farrell said; “Customers choosing Expressway can look forward to travelling safely, efficiently, affordably and comfortably across all our inter-regional routes, whether that’s a return to college life on campus or to the office, on an Irish adventure with friends or family, or a long-awaited trip abroad.

“With the launch of MyExpressway we’re reimagining coach travel. Through the enhanced digital systems we’re making booking, planning, and managing journeys easier than ever, putting the power of integrated real-time travel in the hands of our customers so that they can Take it Easy as we all navigate the road ahead.”

Connecting the busiest tourist hubs right along the western seaboard and major college hubs such as Waterford, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Sligo, the 30 new Expressway coaches have been in service since June supporting Bus Éireann’s commitment to reducing emissions by enabling a reduction of at least 70% in hydrocarbon emissions compared to the vehicles they replaced.

Check out expressway.ie to explore the full range of all-new services and book your next journey.