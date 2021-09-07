Cian Lynch stresses importance of "adaptability" on Limerick hurling management changes

CIAN Lynch insists that it is well down the road before he will concern himself with the make-up of the 2022 Limerick senior hurling management.

John Kiely’s tenure officially ended on All-Ireland SHC final day and last week a Limerick GAA statement confirmed “that no appointments have been made to the management or backroom team of the Limerick senior hurlers for the 2022 season”.

S&C coach Mikey Kiely won’t be involved as he has started a job with Ulster Rugby.

And Performance Psychologist Caroline Currid is now working with Munster Rugby and it remains unclear if she will continue to work with the hurlers.

"I haven’t really looked at any of that stuff. We’re back with the clubs now. So we’re kind of just focusing on club championship and what’s in store there. I’m being selfish in that side of things too, because we’re only back the last two weeks training for the championship. Everything else after that is kind of something we’ll look at once we finish with the club,” said Lynch when speaking with media as he was named PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month.

“I haven’t had the chance to look into anything like that or look at any media on that side of things. As players, you just want to enjoy it and savour those moments,” he said of the last two weeks since the All-Ireland final.

“Life is ever changing and ever adapting and you have people coming into the panel and people have left the panel and into the backroom team or have moved on and it’s about driving on. Every player who gets the opportunity, you just want to better themselves as a person and a player for the benefit of the team. You see that with the two youngsters this year, Colin Coughlan and Cathal O’Neill. They came in as young fellas and drove the whole thing on. That's what it’s about, keep pushing things on and keep driving forward.”

Lynch added: "Life and sport is about adaptability. Over the last few years, players have moved on, management team have moved on. You just have to keep moving forward and it goes back to the whole notion of evolution".

Lynch has worked with John Kiely for seven years since the 2015 All-Ireland U21 win.

“I've said it before, John (Kiely) and Paul (Kinnerk), I could name out the whole backroom here, they're all brilliant. Obviously they're brilliant at what they do but as people they're great people. If ever any of us have any issues in relation to hurling or training or life in general, every one of those people in the backroom team are very approachable and understanding. That's the humanistic side of things, people have stuff going on outside of sport too and it's nice that people understand that,” explained the Patrickswell star.