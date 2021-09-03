Irish man charged over death of Limerick student in Greece

The late Niall O'Brien
AN Irish man has appeared before a court in Greece charged with causing the death of a Limerick student on the island of Ios earlier this week.
The 20-year-old man, who has not been named, was conditionally released on bail on Thursday, the Greek Kathimerini news service has reported. A trial is expected to take place in Greece at a later date.
Niall O'Brien, 22, died following an altercation in the early hours of Monday morning at a Greek holiday resort where he had been holidaying.
The son of Mike and Anne O’Brien of Monaleen Park, Niall was due to return to UL next week to complete his BSc degree in Financial Maths. He was also due to return to his part-time job in the bar of the Castletroy Golf Club.
The Trustees, Board of Managers, members and staff at the club have formally extended their deepest sympathy to Niall’s family and friends.
