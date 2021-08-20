All-Ireland tickets fall out of the sky for Limerick brothers

THREE young Kilmallock brothers looked to the skies for All-Ireland tickets and three passes landed in their laps.

Last weekend, Conor, Brian and Sean Dwyer, from Millmount, made an appeal in their back garden to JP McManus. Using polythene sourced by mum, Anita, the boys spelt out: "SOS tickets JP plz" in giant letters.

The 13, 11 and 8-year-olds hoped that Mr McManus would see the appeal from his helicopter. The story "took off" on the Limerick Leader website with many congratulating the boys on their creativity.

Then on Wednesday, their letter box flapped and an envelope dropped on the ground. Inside, were tickets to Sunday's final for the lower Cusack Stand.

Anita said Sean didn't touch the ground for about 10 minutes.

"Oh my God he was jumping around like crazy. The boys couldn't actually believe it because I never got their expectations that high. I told them it was just a bit of fun.

"They are just on a high. They didn't even sleep right the last two nights," smiled Anita.

She wished to thank the "ticket fairy" for their generosity.

"It was such a fabulous surprise. Myself and the boys want to say a big, big thank you.

"They are on top of the world. They are already planning what time to leave at on Sunday. They can't wait. It's just amazing - tickets are like gold dust," said Anita.

Despite the weather this Friday, there isn't a cloud in the sky for the Dwyer brothers.