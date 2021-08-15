15/08/2021

Blue sky thinking: Young Limerick fans' plea to JP for All-Ireland tickets!

The Dwyer boys appealed directly to JP McManus

Donal O'Regan

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THREE young Limerick fans' hopes are sky-high that JP McManus will see their plea for tickets as he flies over in his helicopter.

Tickets for the All-Ireland at a 40,000 capacity Croke Park are nearly as rare as flying pigs. So the Dywer brothers - Conor, Brian and Sean - from Kilmallock came up with some blue sky thinking.

The 13, 11 and 8-year-olds spent nearly five hours making this plea to JP in their back garden. With the help of aunts, Tara and Niamh, and uncle Tony they appealed directly to JP who could be flying over their Millmount home in a helicopter.

Using polythene sourced by mum, Anita, the boys spelt out: "SOS tickets JP plz". The SOS alone is over nine feet big. 

Like so many, the boys are desperate to watch their heroes take on Cork. Conor plays for Limerick and Kilmallock U-14s; Brian for Kilmallock U-11s and Sean the U-9s. 

It remains to be seen if their plan works but they all deserve an A for effort.

