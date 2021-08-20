There’s a Rebel at the heart of Patrickswell’s Kirby clan

THE Kirby name is synonymous with Limerick GAA but at the heart of the family is a proud Rebel!

Carmel Kirby, married to Limerick great and four-time All-Star hurler Gary, hails from Kinsale. Their three children, underage stars - Jane, aged 22, Patrick, 19 and John, 17 - are all accustomed to pulling on the green jersey too.

And so has Carmel when she played junior Gaelic football for Limerick. But there is no chance of her sporting a Cork jersey or flag in Croke Park on Sunday.

“I wouldn’t be allowed,” laughs Carmel.

Gary joked: “That would be banned. Do you think the two boys will let her wear a Cork jersey - not a hope!”

Carmel grew up going to Kinsale GAA club matches. And then through Gary, Patrickswell and Limerick GAA became a big part of her life.

“We have her corrupted now!” smiled Gary.

Carmel said whenever Limerick are playing - as long they’re not up against Cork - she is a staunch supporter.

“Deireann mo cheann Corcaigh ach deireann mo chroi Luimneach,” said Carmel, a former Limerick County Chief Fire Officer, now employed by Clare County Council. But, of course, all bets are off no matter who Limerick are playing when Jane, Patrick and John tog-out for Limerick.

Gary knows a thing or two about the run-up to All-Irelands both as a player and on the sideline, and is enjoying the craic of the build-up against our neighbours to the south.

“It’s all a bit of fun. Life is too short to be serious,” he said.

And when life was serious over the last year and a half, Gary points to the importance of the GAA in many people’s lives.

“Hurling has done wonders for us. It kept the house sane during Covid with the two boys involved and Jane plays hockey as well. It makes a big difference. They are very active and they kept us active too,” said Gary.

Carmel, meanwhile, reflects on all the good times and fantastic friends they made on the great Limerick teams that Gary was involved with.

It all goes back to what Patrickswell and Ballybrown parish priest, Fr Mike Cussen told the Leader before the semi-final about giving thanks for the gift of sport.

“There is immense gratitude to all involved (players and management) and their families and friends who make huge sacrifices to make sport possible especially in these times of Covid,” said Fr Cussen.

So now the question is how the parish’s Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes, Aaron Gillane, Jason Gillane, Colin Coughlan and all the Limerick players will do on Sunday?

Carmel predicts a very exciting game and a fantastic showcase of hurling.

Gary said there is always a worry but is quietly confident.

“There’s no bad team playing in an All-Ireland. Cork are up and coming. They have an excellent running game but Limerick play that game just as well.

“Limerick can move the ball as well as anybody and have the physique to match anybody. They have both sides going for them. I think if Limerick sort out the Cork puckouts we’ll be OK,” said Gary.

Both his head and his heart say Limerick!