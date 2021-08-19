19/08/2021

Search our Archive

WATCH: First citizens of Limerick and Cork come face-to-face at border as All-Ireland excitement builds

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

FOLLOWING a spirited exchange of letters earlier this week, the first citizens of Limerick and Cork met today on the border of both counties to raise their hurleys for a friendly one-to-one battle ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland final.

Horns were beeped and cheers could be heard coming from motorists as Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Daniel Butler, came face-to-face with the Lord Mayor of Cork, Colm, Kelleher on the N20 between Charleville and Rourke's Cross.

Cllr Butler, who is confident the Liam MacCarthy Cup will be staying put in Shannonside, said: "It’s wonderful to see that we can all come together in the true spirit of sport to celebrate the game of hurling, while still be fervent supporters of our county teams.”

In the interests of fairness and balance, photographs were taken on both sides of the border before the pair agreed to disagree as to who will win Sunday's historic encounter at Croke Park.

“Today we put our differences aside to celebrate sportsmanship and to support our respective teams. We’re all so proud of our inspirational Cork hurling team and the hard work they’ve put in to bring us all together this Sunday for what will no doubt be a gripping edge-of-the-seat match," said Cllr Kelleher.

While the first citizens could not agree on Sunday's result, they are agreed that supporters in both counties should enjoy the occasion and the build up.

"I'm just hoping that people can enjoy it and have the laugh. We've had a tough eighteen months so let's have fun for the next few days and enjoy it because we deserve it and let's show the rest of the country what Munster hurling is all about," said Cllr Butler.

‘If Limerick win you won’t see me in town for a week!’

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media