WATCH: First citizens of Limerick and Cork come face-to-face at border as All-Ireland excitement builds

FOLLOWING a spirited exchange of letters earlier this week, the first citizens of Limerick and Cork met today on the border of both counties to raise their hurleys for a friendly one-to-one battle ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland final.

Horns were beeped and cheers could be heard coming from motorists as Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Daniel Butler, came face-to-face with the Lord Mayor of Cork, Colm, Kelleher on the N20 between Charleville and Rourke's Cross.

Cllr Butler, who is confident the Liam MacCarthy Cup will be staying put in Shannonside, said: "It’s wonderful to see that we can all come together in the true spirit of sport to celebrate the game of hurling, while still be fervent supporters of our county teams.”

In the interests of fairness and balance, photographs were taken on both sides of the border before the pair agreed to disagree as to who will win Sunday's historic encounter at Croke Park.

“Today we put our differences aside to celebrate sportsmanship and to support our respective teams. We’re all so proud of our inspirational Cork hurling team and the hard work they’ve put in to bring us all together this Sunday for what will no doubt be a gripping edge-of-the-seat match," said Cllr Kelleher.

While the first citizens could not agree on Sunday's result, they are agreed that supporters in both counties should enjoy the occasion and the build up.

"I'm just hoping that people can enjoy it and have the laugh. We've had a tough eighteen months so let's have fun for the next few days and enjoy it because we deserve it and let's show the rest of the country what Munster hurling is all about," said Cllr Butler.