Limerick hurling star is in Bridie Mulqueen’s bad books!

SEAN Finn is a hero to everybody in Bruff except perhaps Bridie Mulqueen!

Roger Mulqueen – known as the Leonardo da Vinci of Limerick GAA – pays tribute to Sean and also nods to the 'strawgate' incident on the M7 in his latest work of art. His canvass is normally bales of silage but this time he added straw to his palette.

Last Friday, Roger’s mum Bridie was taking a photo of her son’s masterpiece in Crean, Bruff.

“She stood up on the bank across the road. Myself and Ian Gardner, who stacked the bales, were talking away and next thing we heard this roar. She fell backwards, about a seven foot drop into a dyke with about a foot of water,” said Roger.

Ian and Roger jumped down the bank and thankfully the sprightly 74-year-old was unhurt. However, when the shock subsided she realised her phone was missing.

“We got it from the dyke and tried rice and everything to dry it out but no luck. She had to get a new phone over Sean Finn but there was no broken bones thankfully. Sean Finn got free prayers when she fell into a dyke. She will have words with him!” smiled Roger.

He started doing his agricultural tributes to the Limerick hurlers as a bit of craic ahead of the All-Ireland in 2018. He followed up last December and thought it would be unlucky if he didn’t do one this year.

“It’s a bit of humour. I was getting writer’s block this time! When we were going to the Waterford match we weren’t too bad with the straw – we were only delayed a few minutes – but one man was telling he was stuck there for an hour.

“I saw the photos on WhatsApp of Liam Sheedy and John Mullane ‘driving’ the truck so I said I would go with a Cork man and I watch Dónal Óg every week on The Sunday Game. Declan O’Shea painter supplied the van and fair play to the boys in Raspberry Red in Bruff who came up with the mannequin,” said Roger.

His work of art got the seal approval from Sean Finn himself.

“I met him the other night. He was laughing about it. Sean would be a very laid back fella. There are people passing and taking photos – it has got a good reaction. A lot of people got stuck on the M7 over the straw so it might teach people to go in time now next time!” said Roger, who is lucky enough to have a ticket to the final.

“I got a stand ticket through Bruff GAA. They are like gold dust. There are 27 of us that go on a bus every time and only 11 have tickets so far. There are 400 members in the Bruff draw and there was only 101 tickets. There will be a lot of people let down,” said Roger, who is expecting a tight contest.

“I think Limerick have improved a lot but Cork have improved as well since they met in Munster. I think it will be a very close match.

“The final is after bringing a bit of a buzz and banter around the place after the year we’ve all had. At least we’re not talking about Covid the whole time,” said Roger.