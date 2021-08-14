Gardaí renew appeal for help to find missing Limerick teen

Valerija Ivanova, 16, has been missing since last Wednesday
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for assistance to find a missing Limerick teenager.
Sixteen-year-old Valerija Ivanova has been missing from Limerick since Wednesday last, August 11.
She is described as being five foot four in height, with blonde hair and of slim build.
When last seen, Valerija was wearing golden heels, an orange crop top and an orange skirt.
It’s believed she may be in the area of Ennis.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Henry Street on 061-212400 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
