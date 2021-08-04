HSE warns of disruption to mental health services in Limerick as work-to-rule action begins

THE HSE has warned of disruption to the provision of mental health services in Limerick over industrial action taken by nursing area directors.

However, the health service moved to reassure users of its mental health facilities that these remain “operational and accessible” – with mitigating actions in place to “minimise the impact and ensure patient safety.”

In a statement, it confirmed that of Wednesday last, July 28, area directors of mental health nursing have taken a decision to work-to-rule.

“Nationally the HSE is working with parties to resolve this matter as soon as possible and will continue to put in place mitigating actions to minimise the impact on mental health services and to ensure patient safety. For those already engaging with Mental Health Services we encourage you to remain in contact with your mental health team,” a spokesperson added.

Trusted information about mental health and available supports and services can be found on yourmentalhealth.ie or by calling the YourMentalHealth Information Line on 1800 111 888.

The HSE also encouraged anyone who needs support to reach out to a support organisations like the Samaritans on 116-123, or text Hello to 50808 to talk with a trained volunteer over text message.